John Travolta envía mensaje a su esposa, Kelly Preston, tras perder la batalla contra el cáncer de seno

TGW Digital – Kelly Preston, actriz y cónyuge del reconocido actor John Travolta, falleció a los 57 años por cáncer de seno, luego de luchar contra la enfermedad por dos años. Así lo anunció Travolta en su cuenta de Instagram el domingo por la noche.
“Con gran pesar informo de que mi preciosa esposa Kelly ha perdido su lucha de dos años frente al cáncer de seno. Luchó con coraje y el amor y apoyo de muchos”, dijo el actor.
Travolta finalizó su publicación diciendo: «Me tomaré un tiempo para estar allí para mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdónenme de antemano si no tienen noticias nuestras por un tiempo. Pero tengan en cuenta que sentiré su cariño en las próximas semanas y meses a medida que sanemos. Todo mi amor, JT”.
Preston y Travolta se casaron en París en 1991, mientras la pareja esperaba a su primer hijo, Jett. La pareja tuvo dos hijos más, su hija, Ella Bleu, de 20 años ahora, y Benjamin, de 9.